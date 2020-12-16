All Things Live joins forces with Monkfish event agency

The Nordic live entertainment powerhouse has partnered with one of Denmark's leading event agencies, which will retain independence

Nordic live entertainment powerhouse All Things Live is partnering with one of Denmark’s leading event agencies, Monkfish.

The Danish company, founded in 2007 by Rikke Salling, and its network of cooperation partners organises and executes 25-35 events annually which have involved artists including Jan Gintberg, Hella Joof, Nikolaj Lie Kaas, Lukas Graham (pictured) and The Minds of 99.





Monkfish will retain the company’s independence while working in close co-operation with All Things Live, which has a presence in Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland.

All Things Live says the acquisition does not entail changes for Monkfish’s customers, partners or employees as ‘market proximity is a key focus area for the partnership’. Both parties have declined to comment on the price or additional details of the transaction.

“I am pleased that our fantastic team at Monkfish will now become part of the All Things Live family and have even better opportunities of creating the best experiences for existing and new customers. We maintain our independence and the uncompromising focus on creativity and thoroughness that has always set Monkfish apart,” says Rikke Salling, founder and CEO of Monkfish.

“Monkfish creates unique experiences for some of the largest Danish corporate customers and has a strong market position”

“The new partnership offers strong organisational support and a good foundation for strengthening Monkfish’s profile towards existing and new customers. At the same time, we are looking forward to contributing to the All Things Live community with our knowhow and network.”

Kim Worsøe, CEO of All Things Live Group, says: “Monkfish creates unique experiences for some of the largest corporate customers in Denmark and has established a strong market position, which we are looking forward to developing with Rikke and her team in cooperation with the other members of the All Things Live partnership. Together, we will have an even stronger platform for creating more fantastic events and experiences for our customers.”

All Things Live was established by six Scandinavian companies in early 2019, with a number of additional live entertainment companies joining later including Sweden’s Big Slap and Stand Up Norge.

The Nordic company represents around 250 local artists, promotes and produces more than 5,000 events with more than 1.5 million tickets sold annually, and has entered into a number of partnerships with large corporate clients.

