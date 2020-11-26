Madrid’s WiZink Centre to reopen to 2,000 attendees

The 16,000-capacity arena will reopen for a number of winter events with new Covid-19 health and safety precautions in place

Madrid’s WiZink Centre is due to reopen tomorrow (27 October) to 2,000 attendees for the Spanish Padel Tennis Championship with a number of new Covid-19 health and safety precautions in place.

The 16,000-capacity indoor arena, which will open at less than the authorised 40% capacity, has improved its ventilation systems to nullify the recirculation of air and guarantees that its 160,000 cubic meters of air will be completely renovated every 12 minutes.





Scientists from Germany’s Restart-19 project recently found that poor ventilation can significantly increase the number of people exposed to a risk of infection.

The venue’s other health and safety measures include taking spectators’ temperature on arrival; blood tests for staff; and leaving at least two seats between groups when regulations only ask for one seat distance.

WiZink Center was one of the first international venues to reopen its doors to the public after the first lockdown, holding its first show on 3 July, with Spanish rockstar Loquillo performing to more than 1,700 fans.

The arena has since hosted a number of music events including Madrid Summer Fest, a nine-concert series featuring Spanish and international artists, with an audience of up to 2,000 people for each show.

WiZink will top its maximum attendance so far with a concert by Spanish star Raphael on 19 December with up to 5,000 attendees, while Spanish dancer and choreographer Joaquín Cortés will perform on 23 December.

