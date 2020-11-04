Unsung Heroes: Nominate your 2020 champions now

In the year-end IQ 95, we're recognising ten industry professionals who have gone above and beyond the call of duty during the most difficult year in memory

This year has been the roughest on record for the live entertainment industry, but as the old saying goes, when the going gets tough, the tough get going – and amid the gloom and despair, certain individuals have shone like beacons.

Here at IQ, we believe that the hard work that those folk have selflessly committed to during 2020 deserves recognition. That’s why we’re expanding our regular Unsung Heroes page in the magazine into a prestigious end-of-year list that recognises ten of the industry’s most noteworthy individuals worldwide.





There are Unsung Heroes everywhere, so we need your nominations to identify those who have most stepped up for the good of others or the industry at large during the pandemic restrictions.

To nominate an Unsung Hero, email the editor at gordon@iq-mag.net with the name of the person you would like to see recognised as one of our Unsung Heroes and why they should make the list, so we can tell the world about them, and their efforts, in our year-end edition of the magazine.

