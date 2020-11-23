Turin’s Pala Alpitour joins International Venue Alliance

The Turin arena, which has hosted performances by Madonna, U2 and Ariana Grande, is the first Italian member, and fifth in total, of the International Venue Alliance

Pala Alpitour, the second-largest indoor arena in Italy, has become the fifth member of the International Venue Alliance.

The alliance, an initiative of venue consultancy Oak View Group (OVG), is also home to the UK's NEC Group, Silverstone Circuit and Ascot Racecourse and Germany's D.Live. The association is modelled on OVG's Arena and Stadium Alliance in North America, whose 28 venues able to achieve "efficiencies of scale by booking, buying, selling and thinking together", according to the company.





Built as a host venue for ice hockey during the 2006 Winter Olympics, Live Nation-operated Pala Alpitour in Turin has since become a leading concert venue, with a maximum capacity for live music of 18,500. Past performances at the arena include Madonna, U2, Ariana Grande, Vasco Rossi and Tiziano Ferro.

Pala Alpitour also recently signed a deal to bring the ATP Finals tennis competition, formerly held at the O2 in London, to the arena from 2021.

Its membership of the alliance and relationship with OVG will focus specifically on finding new corporate partners for the arena and elevating its profile both in Italy and internationally, says GM Daniele Donati.

“Pala Alpitour is … set to become one of Europe’s most high-profile arenas in 2021”

“We are focused on coming out of the pandemic in better shape than ever,” she explains. “Our aim is to maintain our established position as a leader in the Italian market and continuing to bring a platform for strategic and innovative partnerships.

“Through its international expertise, we believe OVG is the ideal partner to support us in achieving our goals.”

Roberto De Luca, president of Live Nation Italy, comments: “We’re fully confident that the live entertainment market will bounce back in 2021, and we can’t wait for the ATP Finals to showcase the world-class facilities at Pala Alpitour. Live Nation works closely with OVG at venues across the world and we look forward to extending our partnership in Italy, starting with Pala Alpitour’s membership of the international alliance.”

The partnership marks the latest collaboration for OVG and Live Nation in Italy, where the pair are building a new venue, Santa Giulia Arena in Milan, set to open later this decade.

Sam Piccione III, OVG’s international president, says: “Pala Alpitour is in the middle of a transformative phase and is set to become one of Europe’s most high-profile arenas with hosting the ATP Finals in 2021. We appreciate Roberto De Luca and Daniele Donati’s vision to join as the fifth member of the International Venue Alliance and look forward to working as an extension of their team and expanding the roster of like-minded partners.”

