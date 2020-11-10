fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Ticketbis founders launch €66.5m VC fund

The fund raise brings Ander Michelena and Jon Uriarte’s All Iron Ventures’ investment capacity to over €110m

By IQ on 10 Nov 2020

All Iron Group founding partners Jon Uriarte (left) and Ander Michelena

All Iron Group founding partners Jon Uriarte (left) and Ander Michelena


All Iron Ventures, a Bilbao-based venture-capital firm founded by Ticketbis co-founders Jon Uriarte and Ander Michelena, has launched its first fund, worth €66.5 million, to invest in online marketplaces and other ecommerce businesses in Europe and the Americas.

Uriarte and Michelana founded Ticketbis, a secondary ticketing site which became dominant in Spain, Latin America and Asia, in 2009. The pair sold the company to StubHub in 2016 for a reported €165m.

The new fund, All Iron Ventures I, is one of Spain’s largest-ever ‘first’ fund raises and brings All Iron Ventures’ total investment capacity to around €110m. According to the company, the money has been completely raised from private investors, with no public support from Spanish or European institutions.

“All Iron Ventures partners up with bold founders promoting innovative start-ups”

“As first-time [fund] managers, we are delighted for having been able to close our first fund the way we have,” says Michelena. “We are proud of such an achievement and thankful to our investors for trusting us.”

ALl Iron Ventures is part of the broader All Iron Group, run by co-directors Hugo Fernández-Mardomingo and Diego Recondo, which also includes a publicly listed property company.

“All Iron Ventures partners up with bold founders promoting innovative start-ups. We know what it is to be a founder and empathise with the challenges our partner founders face,” comments Uriarte. “Our commitment and alignment with them are a win-win in terms of collaboration, growth and profitability for them and us.”

Existing All Iron investments include online learning marketplace Preply, electric scooter company Lime, pet care start-up Barkyn and refurbished electronics seller Refurbed.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

  • Scott Cutler, StubHub
    StubHub rebrands Ticketbis

    The Ticketbis brand is no more following the "latest step in [its] integration" with StubHub, by which it was acquired last year

  • False Advertising, PRS for Music Foundation The Performance Fund
    PRS Performance Fund winners revealed

    False Advertising, April Towers, Flight Brigade and John Joseph Brill and their crews will receive £10,000 of audio kit from PRS for Music, Wigwam Acoustics and the MU

  • Dan Park, FanXchange
    $5m investment for Canadian secondary ticketer

    Resale marketplace FanXchange, which also offers a B2B white-label service, has secured $5m in new funding from two venture-capital firms

Popular articles

news|06 Nov 2020

Live Nation: ‘We expect shows at scale next summer’

news|06 Nov 2020

Australia to host first arena concerts since March

news|09 Nov 2020

60% of Finnish businesses facing bankruptcy

feature|06 Nov 2020

Greatest Southern Nights an “incredibly powerful statement”

news|09 Nov 2020

Academy Music Group, Ronnie Scott’s receive CRF grants

The essential live music business newsletter