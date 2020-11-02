TEG MJR launches in Ireland

The UK promoter's new Irish division, TEG MJR Éire, promises a "plethora of great events" for fans in the Irish republic

UK-based promoter TEG MJR has announced the launch of Irish division, TEG MJR Éire, in partnership with booking agency MPI Artists.

Directed by MPI Artists’ Julian O’Brien and Martin Nolan, the new company will deliver fans in the Republic of Ireland an “expansive programme of live entertainment”, according to the pair.





In normal times, TEG MJR – established with the acquisition last year of Bristol-based MJR Group by Australia’s TEG – promotes more than 2,000 events a year, including concerts by artists including Sia (pictured), 50 Cent, Rita Ora and Hans Zimmer and touring exhibitions such as Marvel’s Avengers Station and the Brickman Lego expo. It also operates a number of venues across the UK.

Richard Buck, CEO of TEG MJR, comments: “This new promotions company makes sense from so many angles, and the winners will be Irish music fans and artists.

“My team of concert promoters works with a diverse and dynamic roster of artists across multiple territories and we look forward to bringing a plethora of great events across Éire in the years ahead.”

The launch of TEG MJR Éire follows that of another new Irish promoter, Singular Artists, by DEAG/Kilimanjaro in September.

“We are excited about working with TEG MJR and the domestic and international opportunities that we hope to offer Irish artists through the TEG MJR global platform,” says Nolan, commenting on TEG MJR Éire’s launch.

“We are looking forward to creating something special with TEG MJR in Ireland,” says O’Brien. “We have a lot of exciting announcements to make over the next couple of weeks – stay tuned.”

Dublin-based MPI Artists represents acts including Snoop Dogg, Shane MacGowan, Nelly, D12 and Maxi Jazz. The agency is one of the beneficiaries of the Republic of Ireland’s new Live Performance Support Scheme, receiving €140,000 to organise live events in the months ahead.

