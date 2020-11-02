Swedish gov increases capacity for concerts

The capacity limit for cultural events has been raised from 50 to 300 seated patrons, providing social distancing is maintained

As live music markets across Europe shutter under new lockdowns, Sweden is making a gradual return to live.

As of yesterday (1 November), a maximum of 300 seated participants is allowed at cultural events, providing each participant is assigned a seat and one-metre social distancing is maintained.





The Swedish government has emphasised that the limit may be lowered or raised, depending on how the rules are complied with and how the pandemic develops.

The government had originally proposed an increase from 50 participants to 500 at cultural events but the measures were revised following guidance from the Swedish Public Health Agency.

A number of Swedish regions have chosen to extend the 50-capacity limit due to localised increases in infections including Västra Götaland (until 19 Nov), Östergötland (22 Nov) and Skåne (until 30 Nov).

The maximum number of participants permitted at public dance events will remain at 50 due to congestion at nightclubs, says the Swedish government.

The government has also proposed that the law on temporary infection control measures at restaurants, which are due to expire at the end of the year, be extended by another five months until the last day of May 2021.

