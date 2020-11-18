Sweden to impose one of the lowest capacity limits in Europe

The government is planning to drastically reduce the capacity limit at cultural events from 300 patrons to just eight following a spike in Covid-19 infections

The Swedish government is planning to drastically reduce the capacity limit at cultural events from 300 seated and socially distanced patrons to just eight.

The reduction, which comes after a rapid increase in Covid-19 infections, is likely to be applied from 24 November for at least four weeks with the possibility of extending over Christmas and New Year.





At the beginning of this month, the government issued an exemption for cultural events, allowing 300 seated and socially distanced patrons at cultural events, while other public gatherings were limited to 50 people.

Now, however, all public gatherings and events with more than eight participants will be banned.

“The situation requires great sacrifices from each of us, and from society as a whole”

“Today’s announcement, about proposals for a significantly reduced participation limit for public gatherings and public events and that the exemption for restaurants is removed, is a clear signal to the whole community about what should apply in the future,” says interior minister, Mikael Damberg.

“It will be a trial period. The situation requires great sacrifices from each of us, and from society as a whole. But if we make joint sacrifices, we will save lives.”

Aside from countries in lockdown which are banning live events altogether – including the UK, France and Germany – Sweden’s new capacity limit may be the strictest in Europe, followed by the Netherlands which is only permitting 30 seated patrons indoors.

Sweden has so far recorded 177,355 cases of coronavirus, and 6,164 deaths. The country of 10.2 million’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but still well below some larger European countries such as Spain and the UK, according to The Guardian.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.