Spain’s Bring the Noise launches booking agency

El Jincho, Israel B and Kidd Keo are among the heavy-hitting domestic acts signed to Rebel Beat Agency, the new venture by the Resurrection promoter

Spanish festival promoter Bring the Noise has launched Rebel Beat Agency, representing some of the biggest urban acts in Spain.

The Gijón-based company, whose events include Resurrection Fest (30,000-cap.) and O Son do Camiño (34,000-cap.), says it hopes Rebel Beat Agency will become “one of the main artist agencies” in Spain.





The agency’s roster features many of the country’s biggest urban and hip-hop artists, including El Jincho, Israel B and Kidd Keo, one of the most-streamed Spanish artists on Spotify and Twitch.

Other Rebel Beat artists include Paranoid 1966, Ayesha Chanel, Ácida and Yung Sarria, as well as several indie and rock acts.

In addition to its festivals, which also include Caudal Fest, Tsunami Xixón and Metal Paradise Festival, Bring the Noise promotes hundreds of shows a year.

Rebel Beat is the latest new European agency to launch this year, following Route One Booking in the UK earlier this month, and the first by a promoter.

