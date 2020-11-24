Salt Wave presents Salt Wave Sessions

The Polish festival made sure there was still music on the Hel coast this summer by filming a series of Salt Wave Sessions

Poland’s Salt Wave festival has released the first Salt Wave Sessions, a series of short concerts recorded live during summer 2020.

Like nearly all other European festivals, Salt Wave, promoted by Poznań-based Good Taste Production, was forced to call off its 2020 edition as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The second edition of Salt Wave would have taken place this August in the resort town of Jastarnia, on the Hel Peninsula on Poland’s Baltic coast.





“Unable to organise the second edition of Salt Wave Festival, and terribly itching to spend time on the Hel coast, we decided to capture few mini-concerts on the water, which we would broadcast when the summer had passed,” explains Good Taste’s Sara Maria Kordek on the genesis of Salt Wave Sessions. “Now, we proudly hand over to you effects of our summer work in this very strange year.”

The first Salt Wave Sessions videos, which can be viewed on Salt Wave’s YouTube channel, feature Polish electro-pop trio Kamp!.

Salt Wave will return on 20 and 21 August 2021.

