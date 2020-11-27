fbpx

news

GEI13 will honour ‘transition and transformation’

Registration is open for next year's conference on sustainability in events, featuring Paradigm's Tom Schroeder and Naam festival's David Ojay

By IQ on 27 Nov 2020

GEI13 will take place next year in a virtual format

GEI13 will take place next year in a virtual format


Registration is now open for the Green Events & Innovations (GEI) conference 2021, which will take place in a virtual format on 2 March 2021.

The 13th edition of the conference on sustainability in events is presented by A Greener Festival (AGF) in partnership with the International Live Music Conference (ILMC), which is also taking place virtually from 3 to 5 March.

Noting that the number 13 is associated with upheaval and destruction – and with a nod to the pandemic – organisers say GEI13 will honour the theme of transition and transformation.

The conference will reflect on how the industry can be ‘both receptive and active to co-create a better future,’ taking in topics including transport; food systems; equality and inclusivity; health and wellbeing; power systems; design; and materials usage for circularity and more.

“We’ve seen the determination during this difficult year to keep the eye on the ball and come together for sustainability”

Some of the first confirmed speakers include Dale Vince, (Ecotricity, UK); David Ojay (Naam Festival, KE); Tom Schroeder, Paradigm Agency (UK); Gina Perier, Lapee (DK); Gordon Masson, IQ Magazine/ILMC (UK) and Claire O’Neill, AGF (UK).

“We’re really happy to be launching this edition of GEI, be it online,” says Claire O’Neill, AGF co-founder and GEI producer.

“We’ve seen the determination and commitment from all parts of the events industry during this difficult year, to keep the eye on the ball and come together for sustainability, despite the financial hardships we all face.”

GEI13 will welcome industry leaders, professionals, visionaries, governments and all individuals and organisations working to bring environmental and social sustainability to the live events, sports and creative sectors.

The event is now on sale via Ticketsellers, with £35 limited launch price tickets available while they last.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

