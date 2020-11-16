Queensland to go 100% capacity in venues and stadiums

The Australian state will also allow 1,500 patrons at outdoor shows, as capacity and social distancing regulations are relaxed from tomorrow

The Australian state of Queensland will welcome a huge rollback of restrictions from tomorrow, permitting a near-full return to live.

From 4 pm tomorrow (17 November), seated and ticketed indoor events like concerts can increase patron numbers from 50% to 100% and social distancing will increase to one person per two square metres.





Outdoor events can have up to 1,500 people attend with a Covid Safe Event Checklist, while open-air stadiums can increase seated capacity from 75% to 100% with a Covid Safe Plan. Outdoor dancing will be permitted.

“Queenslanders have worked hard to stop the spread of the virus, which means we can enjoy more of our Queensland way of life and keep [the state’s] economic recovery plan moving forward,” says Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The news comes as other states relax regulations, including New South Wales (NSW) which is set to host Australia’s first arena shows since the shutdown of the concert business in March.

The Greatest Southern Nights shows will play to more than 12,000 fans at Qudos Bank Arena (21,000-cap.) over two nights in a seated, ‘Covid-safe’ setting.

The NSW government is also set to permit 5,000-capacity country fairs from January 2021, the second-largest attendance permitted at outdoor events since social distancing restrictions were imposed. The Australian Festival Association is now calling for the new capacity increase to be extended to other types of events too.

Live music has also returned in part to regional Victoria, albeit under stringent restrictions.

Indoor venues remain closed but the state is permitting live music in outdoor spaces under several conditions; gig-goers must remain seated and are limited to tables of ten, which must be at least 1.5 metres apart from any other table. Band members are required to wear a mask, singers excluded, and must stand at least two metres from each other and five from the audience.

