Pete Tong to play London’s O2 arena this December

The BBC Radio 1 DJ, along with The Heritage Orchestra and its founder Jules Buckley, will deliver the arena's first concert since March

Pete Tong, along with The Heritage Orchestra and its founder Jules Buckley, will bring live music back to London’s O2 for the first time since the advent of the pandemic in March.

The BBC Radio 1 DJ and co will perform Ibiza classics without an audience, taking full advantage of the floor space afforded by the 21,000-capacity venue.





Fans will be able to watch ‘O Come, All Ye Ravers’ on 19 December via LIVENow and tickets will be free for O2 customers and upwards of £10 for others.

Pete Tong presents Ibiza Classics with The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley was held at the O2 for the first time in December 2016 and has returned to sell-out crowds each year since. The live event will return to the O2 with a live audience on 4 and 5 December 2021.

“We’re going to perform from the floor of the O2 arena and broadcast it right into your homes”

“We are very excited that Pete Tong, The Heritage Orchestra and Jules Buckley are returning to the O2 with their Ibiza Classics show for a fifth consecutive year – no pandemic will get in the way of this annual tradition,” says Christian D’Acuna, the O2 programming director.

“It will be the first time the O2 has had any live music performed in the venue since March and despite there being no fans in the venue, it’s great to return to live with one of our favourite shows. We can’t wait to tune in on Saturday 19 December and look forward to the return of fans for next years confirmed Pete Tong Ibiza Classics shows at the O2.”

Pete Tong says: “2020, our whole year has been lost – no tours, no shows, no exceptions! We can’t be together in clubs or concert arenas but we can still put on a show for you. We’re going to perform from the floor of the O2 arena and broadcast it right into your homes. The rave will be back one day but for now, we are going to make the most of what we have!”

Early bird tickets go on general sale at 9 am on 27 November from the O2’s website. O2 customers can get their tickets for free via the Priority app from 9 am tomorrow (26 November) until the afternoon on the day of the event.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.