MVT launches campaign to save CRF-excluded venues

The #savethe30 crowdfunding campaign will aim to raise money for the venues deemed ineligible for the Culture Recovery Fund

By IQ on 11 Nov 2020

The Lexington in London is one of the venues being supported by the #savethe30 campaign

The Lexington in London is one of the venues being supported by the #savethe30 campaign


image © Facebook/The Lexington

Music Venue Trust (MVT) has organised a new crowdfunding campaign to help secure the future of 30 venues across the UK deemed ineligible for grants from the government-backed Culture Recovery Fund.

The #savethe30 campaign launches today on Crowdfunder and will aim to raise £1,750,000 by galvanising the support of audiences, local communities, local councils and the creative community. Once a venue’s target has been reached, the surplus donations will go towards the other venues in crisis.

London venues The Lexington, The Waiting Room, Windmill Brixton and Spiritual Bar are being supported by the campaign.

While the remainder of the 30 is venues throughout the UK including The 1865, Southampton; The Venue, Derby; Grand Elektra, Hastings; The Latern, Halifax; Mundell Music Backstage, Kinross in Scotland; Boom, Leeds; The Four Horsemen, Bournemouth; Hootananny, Inverness; and Beehive Jazz Cafe, Hull.

London venues The Waiting Room, The Lexington, Windmill Brixton and Spiritual Bar are being supported by the campaign

The Brunswick, Hove; The Hot Tin, Faversham; Woolpack Live, Doncaster; Arden Inn, Accrington; The Railway Inn, Winchester; Rossi Bar, Brighton; The Boulevard, Wigan and Pop, Hyde are also included.

The #savethe30 initiative launches as part of a broader ‘traffic light’ campaign, for which MVT has colour coded its member venues based on how imminent their threat of closure is.

Of its member venues, MVT says 353 venues are green – considered safe until 31 March; 273 are amber – at risk of closure between now and 31 March without additional support; 30 venues are red and face “imminent danger of permanent closure” and over 180 venues have not responded and have been coded blue.

The governments £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund has so far awarded two rounds of grants, each divided into two categories of recipients awarded less than £1m and those granted between £1 and £3m.

 

