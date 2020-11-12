MJR’s Mike Jones launches Europa Concerts

The MJR Group founder has struck out on his own once more with new independent touring business Europa Concerts

Mike Jones, co-founder of UK promoter TEG MJR, has launched a new touring business, Europa Concerts, after leaving MJR earlier this month.

Jones co-founded the then-MJR Group, which was acquired by Australia’s TEG last year, alongside Richard Buck in 2012, growing the company internationally throughout the decade and promoting shows in mainland Europe, the Middle East, South Africa and south-east Asia.





Based in south-west England, Europa sees Jones working alongside a “handful of ex-colleagues and friends”, he tells IQ, as well as all the artists he has worked with in the long term. The company announced its first UK shows – with Hawkwind, Midge Ure, the Dualers and the House & Garage Orchestra – earlier this week, with more announcements planned for the run-up to Christmas.

“Longer term, I’ll resume promoting in mainland Europe, Australia and New Zealand, the Middle East, etc.,” he continues, “as I have partners in place for most regions, but I think that’s 18 months away from really moving.”

While the UK shows announced so far “run circa 1,200-capacity per show”, Jones says Europa Concerts is booking shows at 100% capacity for 2022–23, from clubs through to theatres and arenas. “I think next year is going to be very messy, and I’m actively encouraging my artists and promoters to look a bit further down the line,” he adds.

Jones, an IQ New Boss in 2018, says his exit from TEG MJR was “all on very good terms”, and came down to “different views on strategies” with the new management. “There was no falling out,” he explains. “I just didn’t feel like I had the ability to move quick enough, and adapt to changes in the market, [so] I had to make a change.”

Looking ahead, Jones says he’s actively looking for new projects in live music, comedy, podcasts, and family and children’s events in particular. He can be reached at mike[at]europaconcerts.com.

