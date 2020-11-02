Locked and loaded: Read IQ 94 now

Banish the lockdown blues with the latest issue of IQ Magazine, packed full of need-to-know features, insights and analysis

IQ 94, the latest issue of the live music industry’s favourite monthly magazine, is available to read online now.

November’s IQ Magazine checks in with Aussie music legend Michael Chugg – who shares his views on the pandemic and a possible timetable for touring to resume – as well as London’s leading independent booking agencies, who discuss the effect the events of 2020 have had on the indie agency sector.





Elsewhere, our friends at Hungarian music export office HOTS reveal the acts they will be showcasing as export-ready for 2021 and beyond, and we look at some of the laboratories developing rapid Covid-testing kits that could provide some kind of early solution for venues to reopen their doors in the absence of a vaccine.

Plus, we analyse the latest big-ticket livestream events, including BTS’s Map of the Soul One and Billie Eilish’s Where Do We Go?, the latter of which delivered a critically acclaimed 55-minute set with production values akin to a state-of-the-art arena show.

That’s in addition to all the regular content you’ve come to expect from your monthly IQ Magazine, including news analysis, comment and new agency signings, the majority of which will appear online in some form in the next four weeks.

