Ethical resale website TicketSwap has teamed up with Cosimo and GoFund me to launch a new crowdfunding campaign aiming to raise millions for music venues across Europe that are struggling under the financial strain of Covid-19.

The campaign will launch on Wednesday 18 November on crowdfunding platform GoFundMe and will aim to raise €2.5 million for over 250 venues before Christmas.





Venues in the UK, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Austria can sign up now and will receive fundraising guides, practical tips and customisable visual assets. Venues can more information here.

“Government support across Europe varies dramatically, and many venues – especially clubs – have fallen through the cracks,” says Chris Carey, head of international marketing at TicketSwap and author of UK Live Music: At a Cliff Edge report.

“It’s never easy to ask for help, but there is a local audience who would help if they knew how. This campaign exists to focus public attention on venues, and engage with fans so they can help in a practical way.”

Merlijn Poolman, night mayor of Groningen and founder of Cosimo, added: “These venues are key for artist development, but they are also key institutions in their local communities. As well as creating a local scene, they create jobs and stimulate demand for restaurants, bars and hotels nearby. More than that, they create an identity in a city that the city will fight to save.”

John Coventry, international director at GoFundMe says: “The live music sector has been hit incredibly hard already and – as future lockdowns take effect – we want to do all we can to help venues weather the storm. Importantly venues don’t have to hit a fixed target before they can withdraw funds, giving them maximum flexibility.”

The campaign has received backing from numerous associations across Europe including Association For Electronic Music, Live DMA, Night Time Industry Association and Music Venue Trust.

Live DMA, a European live music network comprising 16 member countries, published a report in September which estimates a €1.2 billion loss in audience income for the 2,600 music venues it represents.

