Live Nation Sweden appoints new head of agency

Live Nation Sweden has appointed booking agent Lina Pettersson as the new head of its agency division.

Pettersson, who formerly both an agent and head of sales for the company, says it feels “fantastic” to have been chosen to “lead and develop the business going forward. I am driven by being part of, and strengthening the work of, a progressive agency that manages and develops the artists’ live careers, from booking to touring.





“I think it is great that we as a company are focusing our resources and expertise, so that we can prioritise the initiatives which are most beneficial for the entire company and for our artists.”

Mattias Behrer, who was appointed Live Nation Sweden MD earlier this year, comments: “We have fantastic talent within the company, including many future leaders. I am incredibly happy about the opportunity to promote Lina Pettersson to take over responsibility for Live Nation’s agency operations. Lina has solid experience as both agent and manager of our booking team and is appreciated throughout the organisation, as well as by our artists and partners. She stands for strong and inclusive leadership, relationship building, strategic maturity and creativity.

“I look forward to working with Lina, the entire agency team and all our resources to continue to give Sweden’s most exciting artists the best conditions to build their live careers at clubs and arenas around the country, as well as at the largest festivals and new digital platforms.”

LN Sweden’s international scope will also be expanded, adds Pettersson, “to give local artists a broader platform and take part in Live Nation’s global network”, with the company offering everything from marketing to partnerships, sponsorships, production services and promotion.

Live Nation Sweden’s roster of domestic talent includes the likes of Zara Larsson, Jonas Lundqvist, Agnes, Jëlly, Sabina Ddumba, the Ark, Per Gessle and Den Svenske Björnstammen.

Other Live Nation businesses in Sweden include leading promoter Luger, festivals Summerburst, Sweden Rock and Lollapalooza Stockholm and agency Appelgren Friedner, which joined Live Nation last year.

