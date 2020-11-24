fbpx

news

K2 Agency signs Bullet for My Valentine

The Welsh rock titans are the first major signing for K2 since the UK agency joined AGI in the newly formed Y Entertainment Group

By IQ on 24 Nov 2020

Bullet for My Valentine and fans at Wacken Open Air 2019

Bullet for My Valentine and fans at Wacken Open Air 2019


London-based K2 Agency has signed metal superstars Bullet for My Valentine for all international (excluding North America) representation.

The signing is the first major deal struck by K2 following the agency’s partnering with private-equity company Yucaipa’s Y Entertainment Group in August.

“I have admired Bullet for many years and I am honoured to be chosen to represent such an iconic British band,” comments K2 founder John Jackson. “K2 and Raw Power Management will be a formidable force, and I look forward to working with Craig Jennings and his fantastic team.”

“I am honoured to be chosen to represent such an iconic British band”

Bullet for My Valentine, who were formerly represented by UTA’s Paul Ryan, continue with CAA in the US and Canada.

The band are currently working on their seventh studio album, the follow-up to 2018’s Gravity, with plans for a tour in 2021.

Bullet join the likes of Metallica, Iron Maiden, Slayer, A Day to Remember, Ghost, Alter Bridge, Shinedown, Volbeat, Gojira and Mastodon on K2’s roster of rock and metal heavyweights.

 

