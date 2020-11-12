Green light for ASM-operated Gateshead arena

The 12,500-capacity arena, expected to open in 2023, is part of Newcastle Gateshead's £260m regeneration scheme

A brand new 12,500-capacity arena operated by ASM-global is expected to open on Newcastle Gateshead Quays in 2023, following approval from the local planning committee.

The arena is the leading component of Newcastle Gateshead’s £260 million regeneration scheme which will include a conference and exhibition centre, restaurants, a hotel and large areas of ‘outdoor realm’ and performance space on the same site as the arena.





Construction on the complex is expected to start in March 2021 and the project will create around 2,000 new jobs in the region, giving a £60m annual boost to the local economy.

“This ambitious and transformational development will create a genuinely unique events campus with an iconic waterfront location,” says Tom Lynch, director of business development, Europe for ASM Global.

“ASM Global has enjoyed over 25 years of success in the North East and we look forward to leveraging our global and local partnerships with leading entertainment, sports, corporate, convention and exhibition event producers, to cement NewcastleGateshead’s reputation as a sought-after business, leisure and cultural destination.”

ASM Global also operates the 11,000-capacity Utilita Arena, located in Newcastle upon Tyne, Gateshead’s twin city.

Martin Gannon, Gateshead council leader says: “We’ve wanted to revitalise this key site for a long time. Our long-term aspiration has always been to bring internationally recognisable facilities of this scale to not just Gateshead but the entire region.

“This project is transformational, and today’s decision signals confidence in the North East. Newcastle Gateshead Quays will be a global leader in entertainment, leisure, and hospitality but most importantly it is about creating new employment and training opportunities for thousands at a time when they are badly needed.”

“Despite the current challenges, we need to remember the worth of the events industry. We look forward to opening the venue late 2023.”

The plans were submitted by Gateshead Council’s development partner Ask:Patrizia, which has appointed Sir Robert McAlpine to build the 54,500 sqm scheme, designed by HOK Architects (Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi).

