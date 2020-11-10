fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Female-first Swiss Music Directory launches

The directory, which includes festivals, promoters, bookers, producers, musicians and more, will serve as a one-stop shop for women and non-binary professionals

By IQ on 10 Nov 2020

Steff La Cheffe is a prominent supporter of the Music Directory

image © Andrin Fretz/Bakara Music

Helvetiarock, a Swiss association and networking platform pushing for gender equality in the live music industry, has launched a national ‘Music Directory’ of women and non-binary people working in music.

The resource, located at MusicDirectory.ch, aims to boost female/non-binary representation both on and off stage, including promoters, producers, agents, sound engineers and artists, by providing a centralised resource of non-male industry professionals.

“Only 10–20% of people on, and behind [the] stage, are women,” Laurence Desarzens, president of Swiss Music Export, told Radio Vostok.

The association, launched in 2009, aims to have 1,000 registrations by 20 November.

“This platform allows us to make ourselves visible, to take our place”

“This platform allows us to make ourselves visible, to take our place,” comments artist Elodie Romain, the coordinator of the Music Directory for Francophone Switzerland. “It’s a place to exchange information and advice on the best equipment, the representation of artists, or the skills needed to break through as a producer, and also a place to launch new projects.

Other artist supporters of the campaign include Flèche Love, Stefanie Heinzmann, Steff La Cheffe (pictured) and Msoke.

The launch of the Swiss Music Directory follows that of Live Nation’s Black Tour Directory, which aims to increase representation for black professionals in the US, last month.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|06 Nov 2020

Live Nation: ‘We expect shows at scale next summer’

news|06 Nov 2020

Australia to host first arena concerts since March

news|09 Nov 2020

60% of Finnish businesses facing bankruptcy

feature|06 Nov 2020

Greatest Southern Nights an “incredibly powerful statement”

news|09 Nov 2020

Academy Music Group, Ronnie Scott’s receive CRF grants

The essential live music business newsletter