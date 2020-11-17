Event Genius unveils Covid-secure product suite

The new products, which aim to serve as a one-stop shop for both promoters and fans, come amid a rebrand that aligns Event Genius with parent company Festicket

Event Genius has launched a new range of products – egTicketing, egMarketing, egTravel, egAccess and egPay – designed to offer event organisers an end-to-end, Covid-secure ticketing, travel, access control, marketing and payments solution.

The launch comes amid a rebrand that brings the ticketing and event management platform, along with consumer-facing brand Ticket Arena, in line with parent company Festicket, including new logos and a new design for B2B websites, self-service platforms and user interfaces. Festival travel specialist Festicket acquired both brands last summer.





“The pandemic made us stop and really think about what we could offer to the industry. It made us realise that the Event Genius acquisition came at just the right time,” explains Festicket CEO Zack Sabban. “The feedback we’ve had from clients is that organisers have so much more to contend with at present, and that being able to streamline their ticketing, travel, access, marketing and onsite payment processes with one provider gives them the time and freedom to overcome the challenges of organising events during a pandemic.”

A video, which can be watched above, outlines the new Covid-secure product updates for fans and promoters.

“It’s clear that 2020 has been a tough time to be in the events industry, but it’s been amazing to be able to strike up high-profile partnerships alongside the likes of AEG Presents, Rolling Loud, Rock in Rio and Afro Nation, and more recently EDC Portugal, the USA’s Revibe Wellness Retreat Festival and Amnesia Ibiza. Seeing organisers of this nature putting their faith in what we’re doing to help fans and promoters get back to the events they love is both encouraging and extremely rewarding.”

