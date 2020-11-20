How to use Bandcamp, how to monetise digital music distribution, and the future of the industry are among the topics to be discussed at the free event

The CEEntral Party, a traditional fixture of Europe’s various music industry conferences, is moving into the digital world with a one-day online conference later this month.

On Saturday 28 November, CEEntral Party Digital will offer free workshops, panels and networking, as well as a special showcase from Rich Mix in London.





Workshops predominate in the CEEntral Party Digital programme. One of them will focus on Bandcamp, which is becoming a social network of its kind and, among other things, wants to produce vinyl records. Another workshop will focus on how to monetise digital distribution of your music. There will be also introduction to the music markets of selected Central and Eastern European countries.

Given the situation in 2020, one panel will focus on the future of the music world. “We called the panel David and Goliath, and we will ask whether mammoth companies will take over the smaller and local ones and how much this will after a balance of power in the field,” explains Márton Náray from SoundCzech, on behalf of the organisers.

Special stream: Katarína Máliková and others from London

The icing on the cake and the highlight of the conference will be a livestreamed concert from the London club Rich Mix. Unique audiovisual projects, which will be created directly for the purposes of CEEntral Party Digital, will feature four bands from four countries as ‘Electronica: Vision of Sound II’: namely Katarína Máliková (Slovakia), Brothers (Czech Republic), Hatti Vatti (Poland) and Óperentzia (Hungary).

The London streaming event is co-organised by the Czech Centre in London, the Hungarian Cultural Centre, the Polish Cultural Institute, the Slovak Embassy in London and Rich Mix.

