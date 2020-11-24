BTS announce in-game collaboration in MapleStory

The K-pop superstars will appear in their favourite childhood game which has over 13 million registered players

K-pop superstars BTS have announced an in-game collaboration in MapleStory, an online role-playing game, developed by South Korean company Wizet.

Launched in 2005 and first released in North America, the 2D multiplayer game has over 13 million registered players while MapleStory M (the mobile version) which launched in 2018, has racked up 16 million global downloads to date.





Leading up to the in-game collaboration in MapleStory and MapleStory M, players will be treated to three behind the scenes videos surrounding the MapleStory and BTS collaboration, with one new video releasing each week beginning on 25 November via MapleStory’s YouTube channel.

The video content will feature BTS sharing their journey growing up with MapleStory and their personal experiences with the game.

The date of BTS’s appearance in the game is yet to be announced.

This isn’t the boyband’s first experience sharing exclusive content via a gaming platform. In September, the group debuted their new choreography video for their single ‘Dynamite’ in Fortnite‘s Party Royale mode, the game’s no-combat social space.

Epic Games’s Fortnite has also played host to musical events including Travis Scott’s Astronomical, which drew more than 12 million players, Marshmello’s 2019 Fortnite concert which drew 10 million, and in-game concerts from Diplo and J Balvin.

Other notable videogame shows this year include Lil Nas X in Roblox, Gorillaz and Beck in Animal Crossing and several festivals in Minecraft, while 2019 saw Korn play AdventureQuest and the Offspring World of Tanks, among others.

