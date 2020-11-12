Black Tour Directory founder aims to go global

Co-founder Jenifer Smith says "the ideal goal" is to expand the database to include Black pros and Black-owned businesses outside of the US

Jenifer Smith, co-founder of Live Nation Urban’s new Black Tour Directory (TBTD), has revealed initial plans to expand the US database internationally.

In a Q&A published yesterday on IQ, Smith confirmed that the resource, which compiles Black professionals and Black-owned companies in the live music industry, will be gradually be opened up to pros outside of the US.





“As TBTD grows and expands its international footprint, the ideal goal is to include other professionals and businesses from around the world, as live events aren’t just US-based, it’s a global initiative as well. As professionals continue to discover, enquire and sign up, we will vet them and add them based on country, state, city and so on,” she said.

“As professionals continue to discover, enquire and sign up, we will vet them and add them based on [location]”

Smith also said it would be “great” to include other underrepresented groups in the database too.

“It’s all about diversity and inclusion. There was an initial overwhelming response to TBTD, however, we think it would be great to open it up and include other underrepresented groups and continue to build the candidate pool for live events, concerts, touring and festivals to increase representation within live events as whole,” she added.

Read the full Q&A here, in which Smith tells IQ about the inception of the resource, the feedback her and co-founder NyAsia Burris have received, and what the live industry needs to do post-pandemic to further diversity and inclusion.

The Black Tour Directory was launched last month in collaboration with Live Nation Urban president Shawn Gee.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.