Beatport to host 24+ hour festival for mental health

#YouAreNotAlone will livestream DJ sets from artists including Adam Beyer and Yousef alongside wellness segments from experts in the field

Beatport, the online music store for electronic music, is hosting a 24+ hour virtual music festival in support of mental health, featuring DJ sets alongside talks, panels and workshops led by experts in the field.

#YouAreNotAlone will feature sets from DJs including Adam Beyer, Boys Noize and Yousef, livestreamed on Beatport’s Twitch channel this Saturday (7 November) at 7 pm PT.





The event is in collaboration with non-profit mental health organisation When the Music Stops and wellness tech company Silentmode, whose founder Bradley Young will host discussions on mental health and the power of music as a preventative solution.

Also appearing at the festival is Breathonics composer and sleep coach, Tom Middleton; psychotherapist Dr Aida Vazin; leading breathwork expert Stuart Sandeman; artists and mental health advocates Ceri and Rebekah; DJ Sacha Robotti and others.

“Mental health has been one of the most talked-about topics in our industry for years and should continue to be destigmatised”

“These are trying times for our industry. Now more than ever taking care of ourselves, our minds, our wellbeing, and the wellbeing of others, is truly vital,” says Beatport’s CEO, Robb McDaniels.

“Mental health has been one of the most talked-about topics in our industry for years, and this is a global topic that should continue to be discussed and destigmatised. Everyone at Beatport takes this topic very seriously and will continue to bring visibility to it.”

Alongside the DJ sets and panels, participants can also attend a Breathonics Live Session with breathwork expert Stuart Sandeman or chill out in the Breathonics room, which will feature a loop of sleep tracks curated by Silentmode.

“With loneliness, depression, and suicide on the rise, Beatport is becoming a leader in normalising these conversations. When The Music Stops is honoured to collaborate on such a powerful initiative. These issues affect all races and all religions. Together we can make an impact and let people know ‘You Are Not Alone’,” says Joshua Donaldson, founder of When The Music Stops.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.