AEG Global Partnerships makes senior hire in France

Stéphan Degos, formerly of Live Nation and Pollen, joins AEG as senior director of sponsorship sales for Paris's Accor Arena

AEG Europe Global Partnerships has appointed Stéphan Degos as its new senior director of sponsorship sales, replacing the departing Emmanuel de Sola.

In his new role, Degos will oversee sponsorship and partnerships for for the 20,300-capacity Accor Arena in Paris.





He joins AEG from Pollen (the company formerly known as Verve, and before that as StreetTeam), having spent more than 20 years in live entertainment marketing, including seven years as head of brand marketing partnerships at Live Nation.

“I’m really looking forward to maximising the opportunities in the French region”

Paul Samuels, executive vice-president of AEG Europe Global Partnerships, comments: “We are looking forward to Stéphan joining our team and driving the strategic ambitions we have in France. As we reflect on our current successes in the region, we would like to thank Emmanuel de Sola for his contribution and wish him well with his new personal projects.”

“I am delighted to be joining AEG at this pivotal time,” adds Degos. “They are world leaders in entertainment and have a reputation for delivering exceptional deals for world-class brands. I’m really looking forward to maximising the opportunities in the French region and delivering against AEG’s strategic aims.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.