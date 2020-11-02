2,000 perform in record-setting virtual show

Rockin’ 1000 added another 1,000 members for their pre-Halloween show at Dubai's Global Village, which set a new Guinness World Record

Rockin’ 1000, the ‘biggest rock band on Earth’, set a new world record on Friday night after bringing together 2,500 performers for a single virtual concert.

The Italian-born music collective – which achieved viral fame in summer 2015 with their 1,000-person rendition of Foo Fighters’ ‘Learn to Fly’ – broke the Guinness World Record for ‘most videos in a music medley video’ with a virtual concert streamed live from Global Village, the Dubai entertainment and shopping complex, on 30 October.





Nearly 2,000 people from more than 80 countries participated in the event, performing a medley of Queen’s ‘We Will Rock You’, Joey Ramone’s ‘What a Wonderful World’, Status Quo’s ‘Rockin’ All Over the World’ and New Radicals’ ‘You Get What You Give’ for the so-called ‘Global Gig’, co-produced by Global Village, Arabian Radio Network and the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

Fabio Zaffagnini, founder and general manager of Rockin’ 1000, comments: It was our pleasure to perform together with our members from around the world and we are grateful for this opportunity to be part of the Global Village silver jubilee celebrations. The experience is one that we will never forget, and Global Village will always hold a special place in our hearts, as we look forward to visiting in person as soon as we can.”

At press time, Rockin’ 1000’s ‘Global Gig’, which can be watched back above, had been seen by 355,000 people.

