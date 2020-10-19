Xsolla launches virtual events platform

The platform will enable event organisers to set up a unique virtual world and create simulators, theme parks, games and parties

Xsolla, the video game business engine that helps developers launch, scale and monetise games, is launching a virtual events and entertainment platform called Unconventional.

The platform will enable individuals and businesses to set up unique virtual worlds – public or private – and create user-generated multiplayer worlds, simulators, theme parks, games, and parties among other things.





The platform’s features include: onboarding for exhibitors and attendees; meet-to-match (M2M) software and booking for meetings; fully customizable booths and catalogue of games; customer support on both tech and M2M; event reporting and analytics; sponsorship placements on props, static and video billboards; variable customisable digital convention space and show floor.

Unconventional will launch on 26 October with Game Carnival hosted by Unreal Engine, a virtual gaming industry event that showcases new indie game development.

Sixty hopeful game developers will showcase their games and compete for a variety of prizes in a unique virtual world. Users will be able to virtually meet and interact with the finalists, play the developer’s games, and network with other industry professionals.

Since the pandemic began, the virtual event market has been rapidly expanding, most recently with Tidal-backed VR platform Sensorium Galaxy and Facebook’s platform Occulus/Venues.

