news

UTA names agent Cheryl Paglierani as partner

The global talent agency has announced its largest partner class to date including Paglierani, who represents artists such as Post Malone

By IQ on 15 Oct 2020

Cheryl Paglierani, agent and partner at UTA

UTA has named agent Cheryl Paglierani as a partner, along with 18 other agents across 14 divisions, marking the company’s largest class to date.

Paglierani, who has been at the company for over four years, working from its Beverly Hills base, is the only music agent in this partner class.

At UTA, she specialises in hip-hop contemporary clients, working with the likes of wunderkind R&B singer Kaash Paige and Post Malone, whom she built up from the release of White Iverson in 2016 to a global superstar.

“These are leaders across our business making substantial contributions to the growth, evolution and resilience of our company,” said UTA co-president David Kramer.

“These individuals are influential leaders not just at UTA but in their fields”

“In their talent and leadership, we see the expanding reach of UTA’s work on behalf of world-class creators and cultural voices. These individuals are influential leaders not just at UTA but in their fields, and our company as a whole will benefit from having their unique and diverse expertise, innovation, and perspectives at the partner table.”

Previously, Paglierani worked at The Agency Group, which was acquired by UTA in 2015. Prior to that, she was an agent at CAA where she booked and signed artists including Chance the Rapper, Iggy Azalea, Hoodie Allen, Travis Scott, K. Michelle, Waka Flocka & B.o.B.

UTA has named a total of 22 new partners in 2020 including Samantha Kirby Yoh, who was recently appointed as co-head of UTA Music. The company’s last partner class was announced in January 2019.

