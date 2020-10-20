US set to host first indoor arena show since March

This December, Three 6 Mafia will perform at the Rupp Arena in Kentucky, which will be scaled down to 15% capacity

American hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia have announced they will be performing at the first indoor arena show in the US since the pandemic began in March.

The group are set to perform at the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky on 11 December this year, alongside Project Pat, Sean Da Don, Gem, and Real Gates.





The 21,017 arena seating capacity will be scaled down to 15% capacity, which includes 3,152 patrons and event staff. Tickets will be sold in restricted socially distanced seat blocks of up to six, with the vast majority of tickets in blocks of four.

According to Three 6 Mafia, the concert has been approved by the governor of Kentucky, Andy Beshear, who was first elected in 2019.

“We are excited for this opportunity to reopen our doors and welcome concert-goers back to Rupp Arena”

“We have been in contact with the Kentucky State Department of Health for many weeks, working out the details and coming up with a plan that fulfils the safety protocols recommended by the CDC and the Commonwealth of Kentucky,” says Lexington Centre Corporation CEO and president Bill Owen.

“We are confident that the measures we have put in place will provide a safe environment for patrons to come out and enjoy live entertainment. We are excited for this opportunity to reopen our doors and welcome concert-goers back to Rupp Arena!”

Tickets are now on sale but due to Covid-19 restrictions, they are mobile-only. Fans can only use the Ticketmaster transfer option to forward tickets to the attending guests in order to aide in contact tracing.

Face coverings for guests and staff will be required to be worn during the entire event. All guests will be subject to temperature checks and must adhere to social distancing throughout the facility including their seating location.

