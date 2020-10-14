Universal Music Group to open music-first hotels

The first three locations are Atlanta, Mississippi and Orlando in the US, with additional cities around the world to be announced

Universal Music Group (UMG) has announced a collection of music-based experiential hotel properties, as part of a joint venture with entertainment investment group Dakia U-Ventures.

UMusic Hotels’ first three locations are Atlanta, Georgia; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Orlando, Florida; with additional cities across the US and around the world to be announced.





The hotels will draw inspiration from their respective local culture with designs that complement the city landscape and incorporate elements of the local music scene.

Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO of Universal Music Enterprises, says: “Through music’s unique power to inspire and unite – especially given UMG’s unparalleled roster of artists and labels – UMusic Hotels will both highlight these cities’ rich music heritages and provide new opportunities for artists to reach fans in immersive, innovative and authentic ways.”

Robert Lavia, chairman at Dakia U-Ventures, says: “Every destination holds a great story just waiting to be told through its cultural heritage and its music. Through this new concept, we will both help people discover new ways to channel their love for music and the arts and help empower the transformation of communities worldwide through cultural, inspirational, creative and conscious collaboration.

“And we’re thrilled to work together with UMG who shares our vision and passion about the powerful role of culture and music for each community we touch.”

Pyramid Hotel Group has partnered with the joint venture for the US operations of the hotels. Warren Fields, Pyramid’s CEO, says: “We’re excited to work with the Dakia U-Ventures and UMG teams to launch this new category of experiential hospitality and helping to create properties that truly embody the spirit of the communities of which Umusic Hotels will be a part. We share in the vision to give fans, guests and our communities best-in-class experiences around the world.”

