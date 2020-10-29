Ticketmaster unveils SmartEvent technology

The new suite of technology will equip event organisers to meet the evolving needs of capacity, distancing and other logistics

Ticketmaster is launching a suite of technology to help event organisers adapt to Covid-19 protocols and safely welcome fans back to events.

SmartEvent will equip operators with technology to reconfigure seating arrangements based on capacity restrictions and ticket demands; give fans specific arrival times and entryways to manage the flow of people into the venue; help manage lines and avoid congestion; and send push notifications to visitors with real-time information such as which entry gate has the shortest queue.





“We know that fans around the world are eager to return to live events and SmartEvent gives event organisers an array of solutions to help make that possible,” said Mark Yovich, president of Ticketmaster.

“SmartEvent brings together our advanced technology platform and industry-leading venue and seating insights, putting Ticketmaster in the unique position to facilitate paths back to live.”

“Fans are eager to return to live events and SmartEvent gives organisers an array of solutions to help make that possible”

SmartEvent will also provide organisers with a number of contactless solutions including contactless box office and contactless scanners to help with faster entry.

The Secure Ticket Transfer will allow each fan to have their own ticket, which will also help with faster entry, but organisers will still know every fan in the building, even if the ticket changed hands multiple times after the initial on sale on Ticketmaster or other ticketing platforms.

This will act as a track-and-trace solution for organisers, giving them the ability to provide information to local bodies.

The ticketing giant is also working with event organisers and venues as they consider how and when to integrate Covid-19 test results and diagnostics partners as a criteria for entry to live events.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.