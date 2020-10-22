Ticketmaster Oz & NZ makes senior appointments

Among the changes at Ticketmaster down under are the promotion of long-serving MD Maria O'Connor to chairman and the hiring of Gavin Taylor as MD, Australia

Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand has made a series of leadership changes.

Maria O’Connor – who has served as managing director of Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand for the last 28 years – has been promoted to chairman of the company, with Gavin Taylor, former CEO of the West Australian Football Commission (WAFC), hired as her managing director for Australia.





O’Connor joined Ticketmaster in 1983, when the company operated as BASS (Best Available Seating Service) under the Victorian government. As chairman, she will continue to be responsible for her long-term industry relationships and look for opportunities to grow Ticketmaster’s business in the region.

Mark Yovich, Ticketmaster’s new global president, comments: “Under the leadership of Maria O’Connor, Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand has thrived and become the region’s leading ticketing company. O’Connor’s extensive knowledge and understanding of the ticketing and live event industries will continue to be an invaluable asset to our senior leadership team.”

Taylor, who moves into his new role in January, has 15 years’ experience in live events and ticketing, serving as general manager of Perth Stadium Management prior to joining the WAFC. He is “a welcome addition to the Ticketmaster family,” says Yovich, who praises “his impressive track record of success will undoubtedly have a great impact on our business.

“At such a crucial time for us, Gavin’s knowledge and experience will help guide our teams on the road back to live, while remaining focused on Ticketmaster’s growth and leadership within the industry.”

“Ticketmaster will play such an important part in reconnecting venues and artists with their loyal fans”

Elsewhere, Jim Kotsonis, who has been with the company since 2001 and most recently served as finance and operations director, will move to the newly created position of executive vice-president of Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand, and Julian Pule becomes managing director of Ticketmaster New Zealand.

Harley Evans continues as managing director of Moshtix Australia and New Zealand, which Ticketmaster acquired last year.

Taylor, Pule and Evans all report into Kotsonis in the new structure.

In other appointments, Susie Kyrou, formerly of ad-tech giant Rokt, has been hired as general manager of data and insights at Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand, while Anjelica Devoe becomes head of business development for Moshtix.

Commenting on his new role, Taylor says: “I’m very excited to be joining Ticketmaster, a company I have worked closely with throughout my career and one I genuinely believe in – both the product and the people. In this role, I’ll be focused on supporting the business and the wider live entertainment industry in Australia as we forge the path to reopening.

“Ticketmaster will play such an important part in reconnecting venues and artists with their loyal fans, and I look forward to playing a part in supporting and delivering these fan experiences.”

Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand clients include Frontier Touring, Spark Arena, Auckland Live, Marriner Group, Marvel Stadium, Tennis Australia, the All Blacks and the Australian Football League.

