The Flaming Lips trial inflatable bubble shows

The American rock band performed to some 100 people using individual inflatable bubbles to protect themselves and fans from Covid

American rock band The Flaming Lips have proved that there’s no need to wait for the pandemic to bubble over to return to live shows.

Last week, the band performed to some 100 people at The Criterion in their hometown of Oklahoma City, using huge inflatable bubbles to protect themselves and the audience from Covid.





As well as the band members playing from within inflatable bubbles, each audience member was also encased within individual plastic spheres of their own, wearing a face mask and gloves.

The show – which was part concert, part music video shoot – was the first to trial this orb concept which facilitates live music while adhering to social distancing safety guidelines.

The idea was born out of a sketch drawn by The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne during the early days of the pandemic and has since been used by the band for appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert; The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; and NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts.

The band have previously incorporated orbs into their stage shows.

