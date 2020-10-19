fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

The Flaming Lips trial inflatable bubble shows

The American rock band performed to some 100 people using individual inflatable bubbles to protect themselves and fans from Covid

By IQ on 19 Oct 2020

The band are the first to trial this bubble concept, which adheres to restrictions

The band are the first to trial this bubble concept, which adheres to restrictions


image © Instagram/Waynecoyne5

American rock band The Flaming Lips have proved that there’s no need to wait for the pandemic to bubble over to return to live shows.

Last week, the band performed to some 100 people at The Criterion in their hometown of Oklahoma City, using huge inflatable bubbles to protect themselves and the audience from Covid.

As well as the band members playing from within inflatable bubbles, each audience member was also encased within individual plastic spheres of their own, wearing a face mask and gloves.

 

The show – which was part concert, part music video shoot – was the first to trial this orb concept which facilitates live music while adhering to social distancing safety guidelines.

The idea was born out of a sketch drawn by The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne during the early days of the pandemic and has since been used by the band for appearances on The Late Show with Stephen ColbertThe Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; and NPR’s Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts.

The band have previously incorporated orbs into their stage shows.

View this post on Instagram

….

A post shared by Wayne Coyne (@waynecoyne5) on

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|16 Oct 2020

Artists join call-to-arms for crew support

news|19 Oct 2020

Elisa raises €230k for crew from Italian tour

feature|15 Oct 2020

Unsung Hero: Clara Cullen, Music Venue Trust

news|16 Oct 2020

No fear: New UK festivals set to launch in 2021

news|15 Oct 2020

Kilimanjaro Live launches rock-oriented live brand

The essential live music business newsletter