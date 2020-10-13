TEG joins forces with Empire Touring

The multi-year alliance will see the companies co-promote tours and concerts across Australia with domestic acts

Australian conglomerate TEG has struck a deal with Empire Touring to co-promote tours and concerts across Australia, including a run of shows this December.

The multi-year alliance will see TEG financially and strategically support Empire expand the niche it has carved out over the past 40 years, producing and promoting concerts and festivals featuring Australian acts from the 80s and 90s.





Empire, founded by Marc Christowski and general manager Isobel Lanesman, has toured acts such as Paul Kelly, Midnight Oil, Kasey Chambers and John Williamson and also created festival brands including Pure Gold Live, Spring Loaded and Rock at the Races.

“Marc and Isobel have built a business with a storied history and a great future, particularly given their clever pivot to focus on Australia’s wealth of homegrown talent,” said TEG CEO Geoff Jones.

“TEG has a proud track record of supporting Australian artists and we are thrilled to be working with Marc and Isobel to deliver more festivals and concerts to Australian audiences.”

“This will help to reinvigorate Australia’s live entertainment scene for fans, who are champing at the bit to get out there”

Christowski says both he and Lanesman are delighted to be working with TEG. “Geoff and his team have really built a global powerhouse in TEG and we are hugely excited to have formed this strategic alliance,” says Christowski.

“This gives Empire Touring a platform to step up our ambitions by working with TEG to produce a very busy calendar of events that will help to reinvigorate Australia’s live entertainment scene for fans, who are champing at the bit to get out there and see their favourite acts.”

The very first TEG and Empire shows are coming up this December as 101.7 WSFM presents Pure Gold Live at Sydney Coliseum.

The sixth edition of Pure Gold Live is one of the first major line up announcements, post-Covid restrictions, and will feature Aussie rockstars including Richard Clapton, Dragon, Thirsty Merc, Radiators, Choirboys, Shannon Noll, Mi-Sex, Wendy Matthews, Steve Kilbey of the Church and Mark Callaghan of GANGgajang.

Headquartered in Australia, TEG operates worldwide out of seven country offices and includes TEG Live, TEG Dainty, TEG MJR, TEG Van Egmond, TEG Experiences, Qudos Bank Arena, Ticketek, Ticketek Marketplace, Eventopia, Softix, TicketCharge, TicketWorld, Ticketek Singapore, TEG Analytics, TEG Insights and TEG Digital.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.