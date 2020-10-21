Swiss yodelling fest linked to ‘explosion’ in Covid cases

The event, attended by several visitors who were infected, is believed to have caused 'one of the worst explosions of cases in Europe'

A Swiss yodelling concert attended by 600 people is believed to have made the rural Schwyz canton a virus hot spot.

The event, which took place in September, required patrons to maintain social distancing but did not require them to wear a mask.





Nine days after the performances, the event organisers found out that several visitors were infected. Subsequently, the pandemic has spread through the region, with 1,238 cases compared with just 500 in mid-September.

“We can’t do anything about what happened with this yodelling group. We found out nine days after the performances that several people from the group were infected,” event organiser Beat Hegner told RTS public television.

The cantonal hospital chief Franziska Foellmi said: “There’s an extremely high rate of positive tests. We’ve gone from 30% to 50%.”

“It’s time we reacted. The explosion in the number of cases in Schwyz is one of the worst in all of Europe,” chief doctor Reto Nueesch posted online.

Authorities in the canton have stepped up infection control measures, making mask-wearing compulsory at all public and private events with more than 50 people and in situations where distancing can’t be maintained.

