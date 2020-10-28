Socially distanced Live im Park series concludes

The eight-day concert and event series brought live entertainment back to Frankfurt's Deutsche Bank Park – just in time for a new mini-lockdown in Germany

Live im Park, an eight-day event series featuring a mix of music, talks and film, came to a close on Sunday (25 October), marking the first major open-air live entertainment held in Frankfurt this year.

Taking place over three weekends in October (9–10, 16–18 and and 24–25), Live im Park attracted thousands of visitors to the city’s Deutsche Bank Park (formerly the Commerzbank Arena), which normally has a capacity of 40,000.





Among the highlights were live music from the local band the Gypsys and tributes to Queen and the Bee Gees; ‘The All 90s Show’ with DJs Buffalo and Wallace; a talk featuring Formula 1 journalists Kai Ebel and Heiko Wasser sharing stories from 28 years in the sport; and a cinema evening showing 2019 documentary The Return of the Cup.

All events took place on an open-air stage, with the audience spaced out on lounger seats placed at a minimum distance of 1.5m across the stadium’s pitch.

“We are pleased that we were able to set a small example”

Traceable tickets, meanwhile, allowed organisers to contact attendees in the unlikely event of a virus outbreak.

The conclusion of Live im Park comes as chancellor Angela Merkel is reportedly set to announce a new four-week ‘lockdown-lite’, banning public events, in Germany.

Live im Park organiser Patrik Meyer, managing director of Eintracht Frankfurt Stadion, comments: “Despite the external circumstances, we can draw an all-round satisfactory conclusion. The event design [and] the always exemplary and considerate behaviour of all spectators enabled a safe and successful implementation of the event, which was always corona-compliant.

“This is also proven not least by the many positive responses we received from performers and the event visitors. We are pleased that we were able to set a small example for culture.”

