The Netherlands caps music venues to 30 visitors

Music venues and theatres in the Netherlands will be limited to a maximum of 30 visitors, under a slate of new measures aimed at curbing the country’s increasing infection rate.

The new capacity limit is in conjunction with the pre-existing metre-and-a-half rule and the rule that no more than four people may attend a performance or concert together.





Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte announced the new restrictions yesterday, which also include a widespread ban on outdoor events and a ban on alcohol consumption in public areas between 8 pm and 7 am.

The measures come into effect from 10 pm tonight and will remain in place for at least two weeks, after which the cabinet will assess the infection rate and decide on next steps.

Also during the press conference, the Dutch prime minister said discotheques and night clubs must now remain closed until a coronavirus vaccine is on the market. Initially, clubs and discotheques were due to reopen from 1 September, but this was postponed indefinitely.

In better news, the Performing Arts Fund (Fonds Podiumkunsten, FPK) will provide extra support for medium-sized and small venues. The Stage Start Scheme is aimed at medium and small stages and is specifically intended for programming costs.

The fund has €6.5 million available to help groups of venues programme their 2020-2021 season, taking into account the limitations of coronavirus restrictions. The fund will also give venues the opportunity to pay reasonable wages and will make up 100% of the shortfall for a performance or concert up to a maximum of 1,500 euros per day.

The Fund has previously given a financial boost to the larger theatre and concert halls in the Netherlands from the funds made available by the cabinet for the purpose.

It was announced last month that FKP would receive an extra €15 million from the Dutch government to distribute among music ensembles and theatre companies which were assessed positively but did not receive support due to a shortage of funding.

