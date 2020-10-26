Music venues in Italy close under new restrictions

The Italian government has imposed a slate of new measures, starting from today, to curb a second wave of coronavirus

Concert halls in Italy are closing today until at least 24 November, under a raft of new measures imposed by the Italian government to curb the second wave of coronavirus.

The new decree states that shows and parties which are open to the public and take place in venues such as concert halls, dance halls, discos and similar venues are prohibited, as well as outdoor events.





Bars, restaurants and cafes will have to stop table service by 6 pm but shops and the majority of businesses will remain operating.

“We think that we will suffer a bit this month but by gritting our teeth with these restrictions, we’ll be able to breathe again in December,” said prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

“Every choice involves sacrifices and renunciations but we must intervene firmly if we want to contain the virus”

Health minister Roberto Speranza added: “These are difficult days. The contagion curve is growing in the world and throughout Europe, the wave is very high. We must react immediately and with determination, if we want to avoid unsustainable numbers.

“Every choice involves sacrifices and renunciations. I am aware of this. But we must intervene firmly if we want to contain the virus in the time that is missing before the arrival of effective and safe vaccines and treatments. We will make it this time too, but only with the indispensable contribution of everyone.”

Cinemas, theatres, swimming pools and gyms will also close from today and the bulk of secondary school teaching will now be conducted online instead of in the classroom.

Sunday (25 October) saw a new daily record of cases in Italy of more than 21,200 and 128 deaths.

The prime minister has said he does not want to repeat the national lockdown imposed during the first wave in March and April because of the economic damage caused.

