Magnetic Asia team launches Total Ticketing

Asia Ticketing becomes Total Ticketing and launches its new ETS solution as part of an internationally minded rebrand

The team behind Hong Kong promoter Magnetic Asia (Clockenflap, Sónar HK, Feast) and ticketing platform Ticketflap are rebranding their ticketing division from Asia Ticketing to Total Ticketing in a push to take the brand global.

“From our beginnings as technology experts and event promoters, we are very proud to have been able bring all of our skills and experience together to provide a fantastic ticketing experience for staff, customers and stakeholders alike,” comments Magnetic Asia CEO Mike Hill. “While we remain proud of our Asian roots and will continue to focus on serving the varied markets in the region, we are extremely excited about this new chapter in our evolution to a truly global offering.”





Central to Total Ticketing’s offering is its new Enterprise Ticketing Solution (ETS), designed to meet the needs of promoters, ticket agencies, integrated resorts, attractions and theme parks, and multi-venue businesses such as convention centres, theatres and stadium complexes. The company is active in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Philippines, Japan and the UK.

“We are currently leveraging our feature-rich systems to further diversify”

Peter Gordon, MD of Total Ticketing, explains: “Our ETS has the power to help so many different types of businesses turn their ticketing operations from a cost centre into a profit centre and to open up manifold business development opportunities with valuable new stakeholders.

“As well as helping our clients to transform their ticketing operations and profitability, we are currently leveraging our feature-rich systems to further diversify into cutting edge skill-sharing and booking platforms, live video streaming and immersive audience experiences – with some exciting new product news coming very soon.”

Ticketflap is one of the five major primary ticketing companies in Hong Kong, according to the International Ticketing Yearbook 2019.

