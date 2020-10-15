Kilimanjaro Live launches rock-oriented live brand

Action! Presents, spearheaded by the company's Alan Day, is launching with Bring Me The Horizon's five-date arena run next year

Kilimanjaro Live is launching a new rock-oriented live promotion brand called Action! Presents, spearheaded by the company’s veteran promoter Alan Day.

The first tour announced under the new brand is Bring Me The Horizon’s five-date arena run which kicks off in September 2021 at Glasgow’s SSE Hydro (cap. 14,300) and ends in London’s O2 (21,000).





The Action! Presents team has helped build the careers of rock acts such as Muse, Don Broco, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Sabaton, While She Sleeps, Deaf Havana and more, taking them from small clubs through to the country’s biggest theatres, arenas and even stadiums.

“We aim to build a social community around this brand, and bring audiences the best in alternative music that goes up to 11”

“During these trying times of quiet in the world of live music, we are all looking forward to a return to Action! and the full live music experience,” says Day.

“From the record to the stage to the mosh pit to the lyrical content, the word Action! is pivotal to rock. We aim to build a social community around this brand, and bring audiences the best in alternative music that goes up to 11. To launch with a new tour from one of the UK’s hottest acts, Bring Me The Horizon is very exciting.”

Day joined Stuart Galbraith’s Kilimanjaro Live during its first year of launching in 2008, along with promoter Steve Tilley.

Kilimanjaro has previously been behind major rock events such as Sonisphere festival (70,000) and the European leg of the Vans Warped Tour, as well as staging Babymetal’s SSE Arena (12,500), Wembley in 2016 – the largest, sold-out show a Japanese act has ever played in the western world, which smashed the venue’s merchandise sales record.

