IQ today announces a partnership with Hungarian Oncoming Tunes (Hots), the Hungarian music export office, to showcase the best of Hungary’s flourishing live music scene.

Situated in central Europe, Hungary is home to world-renowned festivals including Sziget Festival, Balaton Sound and Volt Festival, as well as key venues and clubs such as Lärm, Dürer Kert, Auróra and Gólya.





The IQ-Hots partnership incorporates a Spotify playlist featuring the most promising Hungarian artists; an hour-long IQ Focus panel spotlighting the best of the Hungarian scene; a livestreamed showcase featuring four Hungarian bands, curated by Hots; and a feature on the Hungarian market in IQ Magazine.

“Even if Hungary might be recognised by its lockdown these days, our artists still have a lot to say, and we’re in the middle of a generational blooming that deserves to be exposed,” says Lucia Nagyová from Hots.

“With Hots we’d like to go against the stereotypes we face about Hungarian contemporary music, but thanks to the diverse palette of our underground genres and the small successes we earned in the past years, we’re proud to provide the long-awaited spotlight on a scene that worked so hard in the past few years to get internationally recognised.”

Listen to the Hots x IQ playlist, which features artists including Platon Karataev (pictured), The Devil’s Trade, Deva, Mongooz and the Magnet, Fran Palermo and more below:

Since launching 2016, Hots has brought Hungarian acts to festivals including Eurosonic Noorderslag in the Netherlands, Primavera Sound in Spain, Liverpool Sound City in the UK, Tallinn Music Week in Estonia, Zandari Festa in Seoul, and Reeperbahn Festival in Germany.

The office’s main aim is to support emerging talents and songwriters to find their own artistic vision and help them break into markets they’d like to enter.

Last year, Hots supported 103 Hungarian artists and 47 professional delegates to learn, earn visibility, and inspire each other in 42 countries around the world.

With the pro-active scheme comprising thematic workshops, showcase appearances, an international mentor & art camp (Outbreakers’ Lab) and a songwriting camp where internationally acclaimed producers are choosing artists to collaborate with (SongLab), Hots was able to participate in the international increase of royalty incomes in the past years.

