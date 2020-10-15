Iceland Airwaves announces streaming festival

Live from Reykjavík will stream performances from some of the country's most established artists in iconic Airwaves venues

The team behind Iceland Airwaves has announced a two-day streaming festival, Live from Reykjavík, taking place on 13–14 November.

The brand’s flagship festival was due to take place in Iceland’s capital this November but was postponed until next year due to the pandemic.





Instead, the festival will assemble some of the country’s most established artists including Of Monsters and Men, Ólafur Arnalds, Ásgeir, Daði Freyr and Júníus Meyvant, for performances in iconic Airwaves venues such as Iðnó, Gamla Bío and Art Museum Reykjavík.

“We wanted to find a way to shine a spotlight on the vast talent of the music scene here in Iceland, as well as support the larger industry and show some innovation,” says festival director Ísleifur Þórhallsson.

“To have all these artists in Iceland at the same time is a ‘lighting strikes once’ moment and we wanted to seize it”

“To have all these artists in Iceland at the same time is a ‘lighting strikes once’ moment, and we wanted to seize it with both hands.”

Performances will be broadcast domestically on TV, radio and online; streamed in the UK and Europe from 19:30 pm GMT, and then across optimised time zones on Nov 13 and 14.

Tickets range from £15 for a standalone show to £30 for a one-day pass and £40 for a two-day pass.

Iceland Airwaves has moved to 3–6 November 2021.

