FKP Scorpio Sweden appoints Johanna Beckman

The company's booking department will be bolstered by Beckman, a veteran of Sweden's live music industry

Concert and event promoter FKP Scorpio Sweden has appointed Johanna Beckman as senior creative curator and promoter, reinforcing its booking department.

Beckman joins FKP Scorpio Sweden from Stockholm venues Trädgården/Under Bron, where she was a creative director.





“It feels super exciting to take on this assignment – to have the opportunity to arrange concerts and events in various sizes, and at the same time being able to use my broad knowledge when it comes to booking fun programs,” says Beckman.

“It’s brave of FKP Scorpio to invest during the current situation and I’m extremely exhilarated to be involved in developing the company.”

Božo Rasic, MD at FKP Scorpio Sweden, says: “Johanna is well known for her great instinct when it comes to creating good programs, something we look forward to developing at FKP Scorpio Sweden.”

“It’s brave of FKP Scorpio to invest during the current situation and I’m exhilarated to be involved in developing the company”

Beckman has been a mainstay in the Swedish live music industry, racking up 17 years of experience as a talent buyer, a manager for acts including Dungen and Jenny Wilson, and a festival and event organiser.

She is also known for developing and programming Gagnef (cap. 3,000), a boutique and alternative Swedish festival which hosted its final edition in 2018, and helping to launch artist collective Ingrid in 2012.

Beckman is currently booking acts for Norwegian festival By:Larm, which takes place in Oslo in February.

Next year, FKP Scorpio Sweden, headquartered in Stockholm, will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Since launching in 2011 the Swedish offshoot has organised concerts and tours for artists including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Björk, Rammstein, Leonard Cohen, Jennifer Lopez, Lana Del Ray, Justin Bieber, Bastille, The Lumineers, The Sounds, Primal Scream, The Tallest Man On Earth, Youth Lagoon and Frightened Rabbit.

The portfolio of the Swedish offshoot of FKP includes the festival Gather Weekender in Stockholm.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.