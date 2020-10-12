fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

FKP Scorpio Sweden appoints Johanna Beckman

The company's booking department will be bolstered by Beckman, a veteran of Sweden's live music industry

By IQ on 12 Oct 2020

Where's The Music? festival is part of FKP Scorpio Sweden's portfolio

Where's The Music? festival is part of FKP Scorpio Sweden's portfolio


image © Where's The Music?/Annika Berglund

Concert and event promoter FKP Scorpio Sweden has appointed Johanna Beckman as senior creative curator and promoter, reinforcing its booking department.

Beckman joins FKP Scorpio Sweden from Stockholm venues Trädgården/Under Bron, where she was a creative director.

“It feels super exciting to take on this assignment – to have the opportunity to arrange concerts and events in various sizes, and at the same time being able to use my broad knowledge when it comes to booking fun programs,” says Beckman.

“It’s brave of FKP Scorpio to invest during the current situation and I’m extremely exhilarated to be involved in developing the company.”

Božo Rasic, MD at FKP Scorpio Sweden, says: “Johanna is well known for her great instinct when it comes to creating good programs, something we look forward to developing at FKP Scorpio Sweden.”

“It’s brave of FKP Scorpio to invest during the current situation and I’m exhilarated to be involved in developing the company”

Beckman has been a mainstay in the Swedish live music industry, racking up 17 years of experience as a talent buyer, a manager for acts including Dungen and Jenny Wilson, and a festival and event organiser.

She is also known for developing and programming Gagnef (cap. 3,000), a boutique and alternative Swedish festival which hosted its final edition in 2018, and helping to launch artist collective Ingrid in 2012.

Beckman is currently booking acts for Norwegian festival By:Larm, which takes place in Oslo in February.

Next year, FKP Scorpio Sweden, headquartered in Stockholm, will celebrate its 10th anniversary. Since launching in 2011 the Swedish offshoot has organised concerts and tours for artists including Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Björk, Rammstein, Leonard Cohen, Jennifer Lopez, Lana Del Ray, Justin Bieber, Bastille, The Lumineers, The Sounds, Primal Scream, The Tallest Man On Earth, Youth Lagoon and Frightened Rabbit.

The portfolio of the Swedish offshoot of FKP includes the festival Gather Weekender in Stockholm.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

FOLLOW IQ

Related stories

  • FKP Scorpio launches in Poland
    FKP Scorpio expands into Poland

    Majority CTS Eventim-owned promoter FKP Scorpio launches operations in Poland, with former Arcadia Live MD Filip Potocki heading up the new office

  • FKP Scorpio Belgium head Jan Digneffe
    FKP Scorpio expands into Belgium

    Live Nation/Free Trade alum Jan Digneffe is spearheading the German promoter's push deeper into the Low Countries as head of FKP Scorpio Belgium

  • The new FKP Scorpio Norway-Nordic Live team
    FKP Scorpio acquires Norway's Nordic Live

    FKP makes its second agency move in a week, bolstering its Norwegian division by acquiring a majority stake in Oslo-based Nordic Live

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Popular articles

news|09 Oct 2020

Live absent from UK gov’s latest support scheme

news|09 Oct 2020

Matt Schwarz moves to CTS Eventim

news|12 Oct 2020

Live Nation, AEG, OVG and more form US coalition

news|12 Oct 2020

UK live industry welcomes first CRF results

feature|12 Oct 2020

The New Bosses 2020: Sally Dunstone, X-ray Touring

The essential live music business newsletter