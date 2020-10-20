Ex-Paradigm agents launch Arrival Artists

The new agency, the latest independent player in the US, has partnered with ATC Live for worldwide representation of its acts

Five former Paradigm agents have established Arrival Artists, the third new booking agency to launch in the US since the effective shutdown of the concert business in March.

Arrival sees Ali Hedrick, Erik Selz, John Bongiorno, Karl Morse and Ethan Berlin, all of whom most recently worked at Paradigm Talent Agency, join forces with agent Matt Yasecko, the former COO of Chicago-based Billions Corporation. A partnership with established London-based agency ATC Live, meanwhile, will “facilitate global representation” for shared acts.





The launch of Arrival Artists follows that of TBA Agency – also established by a group of ex-Paradigm staff – in late August and Mint Talent Group (founded by agents from Paradigm, WME, CAA and Madison House) the following month.

The wave of activity in the independent agency sector comes as the large corporate firms continue to slash staff numbers in a bid to cut costs (with Paradigm specifically known to have laid off 180 of its 600 employees globally).

Explaining the ethos of the new agency, Selz says: “We want to construct an environment that encourages collaboration, crossover and artistic risk-taking among our clients. This is not high-minded, nor a vision with tight guardrails, but rather a practical approach to a platform best suited for the creators we represent.”

Arrival’s roster includes the likes of Khruangbin, Sufjan Stevens, BadBadNotGood, Mt Joy, Andrew Bird, Nubya Garcia, Car Seat Headrest, Goose and Chicano Batman, booking from offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle.

“I am thrilled to be able to construct a new agency alongside friends, mentors and some of the best agents in the business”

“A diversity of artists yields a diversity of opportunities,” adds Yasecko. “Our goal isn’t to corner the market on one genre, it’s to be a home for unique, singular talents that we can champion.”

Non-agents joining the Arrival team are director of marketing Jenna Neer, formerly of AEG Global Touring, and agency associate Jess Bumsted, also formerly of Paradigm.

Selz says Arrival Artists and ATC live share a “similar ethos”, which led to the partnership on international bookings.

ATC Live MD Alex Bruford says: “There is a clear space in the agency ecosystem for agile, independent companies that can provide innovative worldwide solutions for artists. The relationship between ATC and Arrival has quickly blossomed through a mutual desire to put the artists first, and we are delighted to be working together.”

ATC’s roster includes Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, the Lumineers, Mac DeMarco and Julia Jacklin.

“Historically, opportunity sprouts from crisis,” says Berlin. “I am thrilled to be able to construct a new agency alongside friends, mentors and some of the best agents in the business while we navigate a new touring landscape, strategising hand in hand with our clients.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.