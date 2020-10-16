fbpx
Introducing DreamHaus: Germany’s newest player

The new Berlin-based promoter and agency is already fully operational, with plans to work across shows, tours, festivals and brand partnerships

By IQ on 16 Oct 2020

Berlin-based promoter and agency DreamHaus has entered the German market

image © DreamHaus

A new player has entered Germany’s live music market in the shape of DreamHaus, a startup promoter and agency in Berlin.

The company is “fully operational”, and will be working across shows, tours, festivals and brand partnerships.

DreamHaus is currently operating with managing director Karsten Fuhrken at the reins.  Fuhrken is also owner of The Merch Republic – TMR Merchandise GmbH. Former Live Nation employees such as Marc Seemann, Claudia Schulte and Björn Bauch are also on board.

Details about ownership and investment have not been disclosed, and the Dreamhaus website is similarly sparse. The company is located at Kurfürstendamm 59 in the west of the city.

 

