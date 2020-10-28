Dice rolls out across India

The UK-based mobile ticketing platform will launch in India with a series of exclusive live streams from artists including retroFuture and Pabllo Vittar

Dice, the UK-based mobile ticketing and discovery platform for live events and live streams, is rolling out across India today.

Dice India will launch with exclusive live streams from international and local artists, including retroFuture, Pabllo Vittar, Anushka Manchanda (Nuka) and Raghav Meattle, which will be aired globally.





In April, Dice expanded its offering with live streams and has since worked on exclusive live streams with Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Kylie Minogue and Bjork.

“With venues in lockdown since the pandemic struck, high quality livestreamed shows have quickly become an important new source of revenue and engagement for artists,” says Phil Hutcheon, founder and CEO of Dice.

“Dice’s long term aim in India is to build a more sustainable live industry to help venues, promoters and artists thrive”

“Dice takes event livestreaming to the next level by putting Indian artists on a global stage. Fans in turn enjoy a best-in-class experience powered by personalised recommendations. We understand what it takes to make a great show that fans love and only the best events make it on Dice.”

Arnav Banerjee, Dice India Lead, adds: “Dice’s long term aim in India is to build a more sustainable live industry to help venues, promoters and artists thrive. Our commitment to the highest production values, as well as our unique ability to recreate the sense of anticipation and exclusivity that fans love about traditional gigs, means we attract the very best in local and international talent.”

In the Indian market, Dice will compete with the country’s largest online ticketing company BookMyShow – which launched a pay-per-view streaming platform for live events in July – and Alibaba-backed digital payments platform Paytm.

Since launching in 2014, Dice has launched in markets including the UK, the US, France, Italy, Spain and Australia – and is accessible to fans globally through its live stream offering.

