Attitude is Everything appoints Vick Bain

The live music and event industries charity has recruited Bain as interim director of strategy, to start immediately

Attitude is Everything, a charity that connects deaf and disabled people with live music and event industries, has hired Vick Bain to the role of interim director of strategy, effective immediately.

Bain’s role will involve “scoping out new opportunities for partnerships and business development in this new Covid-impacted era for the charity and the music and event industries”.





Alongside her new role, Bain is also an industry consultant; a campaigner of diversity and inclusion in the music industry; a director of the board of the Incorporated Society of Musicians and music tech start-up Delic; and a trustee of the Parents and Carers in Performing Arts (PiPA).

“We are delighted to announce that Vick Bain will be working with Attitude is Everything. Her experience and standing in the music industry will be invaluable in these challenging times. We are excited to be working with Vick and to have the opportunity to benefit from the knowledge she brings to the team,” says Ailsa McWilliam, director of operations for Attitude is Everything.

“I will be ensuring that equal access remains at the top of the agenda for all venues and festivals when we re-open”

Vick Bain says: “I have long supported and admired the work of Attitude is Everything, who have done incredible work over the years ensuring people living with disabilities have the same opportunities of access to live music as everyone else.

“This year has been an incredibly challenging one for the entire music industry, and therefore I am deeply honoured to be working with Attitude over the coming months at this crucial time, ensuring that equal access remains at the top of the agenda for all venues and festivals when we move towards re-opening.”

During her 25-year career in the sector, Bain has held positions such as CEO of the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers & Authors (now the Ivors Academy).

She also authored the report, Counting The Music Industry, shining a light on how few women are supported in freelance music careers and curated The F-List directory of female musicians.

For her campaigning work, Bain was enrolled into the BBC Radio 4 Woman’s Hour Music Industry Powerlist 2018.

