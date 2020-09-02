Australia’s TEG reshuffles senior management

Ian Ball has been named COO of the leading Asia-Pacific ticketer, promoter and venue operator, while Cameron Hoy has been promoted to CCO and MD of ticketing

Sydney-based live entertainment group TEG has announced a management restructure it says positions the company for the long-term “global expansion of its integrated business model”.

The concert promotion, ticketing and technology firm, which has offices in Australia, New Zealand, south-east Asia and the UK (following the acquisition of the MJR Group last year), has appointed Cameron Hoy to the new combined role of chief commercial officer and managing director of ticketing, taking on oversight of TEG Analytics, TEG Insights and TEG Digital, as well as all TEG’s ticketing operations globally.





Elsewhere, experienced international executive and strategy consultant Ian Ball has joined TEG as chief operating officer (COO). Ball will will oversee all operations, technology, IT, communications and corporate affairs functions, and lead TEG’s venues worldwide.

“This is an evolutionary, fit-for-purpose restructure which is all about making sure we are streamlined for global growth in the longer term, as we battle the challenges posed by Covid-19,” says TEG CEO Geoff Jones.

“It aligns our businesses in the right way and brings in additional senior talent as we continue to evolve our integrated model.

“I am delighted to appoint my long-time colleague Cam Hoy to this critical role for TEG going forward. With his proven track record, Cam is the ideal executive to lead our increasingly global ticketing operations and aggregate our Analytics, Insights, Digital and commercial businesses to maximum effect for TEG and our partners.”

Hoy was previously TEG’s COO and head of ticketing, while Ball was most recently CEO of professional services firm Cardno. He is also a former operating partner of Silver Lake, which acquired TEG late last year.

“Ian brings a wealth of global experience to our company, which will be invaluable as we look to extend our technology leadership and expand our integrated model globally,” adds Jones.

